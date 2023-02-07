 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gujarat Fluoro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,417.91 crore, up 40.74% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,417.91 crore in December 2022 up 40.74% from Rs. 1,007.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 329.45 crore in December 2022 up 60.98% from Rs. 204.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 544.62 crore in December 2022 up 56.76% from Rs. 347.42 crore in December 2021.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,417.91 1,461.34 1,007.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,417.91 1,461.34 1,007.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 489.72 478.58 277.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -106.87 -87.32 -14.10
Power & Fuel 237.99 -- --
Employees Cost 79.52 80.04 67.98
Depreciation 60.09 57.20 51.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 194.34 454.25 357.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 463.12 478.59 267.25
Other Income 21.41 24.25 28.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 484.53 502.84 295.65
Interest 38.13 22.98 20.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 446.40 479.86 275.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 446.40 479.86 275.49
Tax 115.88 122.63 74.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 330.52 357.23 201.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 330.52 357.23 201.27
Minority Interest -1.07 4.00 3.38
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 329.45 361.23 204.65
Equity Share Capital 10.99 10.99 10.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.09 32.52 18.32
Diluted EPS 30.09 32.52 18.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.09 32.52 18.32
Diluted EPS 30.09 32.52 18.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited