Gujarat Fluoro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,417.91 crore, up 40.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,417.91 crore in December 2022 up 40.74% from Rs. 1,007.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 329.45 crore in December 2022 up 60.98% from Rs. 204.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 544.62 crore in December 2022 up 56.76% from Rs. 347.42 crore in December 2021.