Gujarat Apollo Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore, up 14.63% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Apollo Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore in September 2022 up 14.63% from Rs. 6.29 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.39 crore in September 2022 up 41.14% from Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2022 up 44.49% from Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2021.

    Gujarat Apollo EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in September 2021.

    Gujarat Apollo shares closed at 200.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.23% returns over the last 6 months and -9.83% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Apollo Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.217.136.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.217.136.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.354.126.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.841.27-1.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.241.221.35
    Depreciation0.570.580.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.312.152.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.09-2.20-3.24
    Other Income4.802.524.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.710.321.70
    Interest0.310.220.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.400.091.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.400.091.45
    Tax0.020.02-0.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.390.071.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.390.071.69
    Equity Share Capital11.8011.8011.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.020.061.43
    Diluted EPS2.020.061.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.020.061.43
    Diluted EPS2.020.061.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

