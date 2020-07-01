Gujarat Apollo Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore, down 52.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore in March 2020 down 52.72% from Rs. 12.10 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2020 up 5.84% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2020 down 29.55% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2019.

Gujarat Apollo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.75 in March 2019.

Gujarat Apollo shares closed at 176.50 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 32.06% returns over the last 6 months and 20.19% over the last 12 months.