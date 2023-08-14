Gujarat Apollo Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.91 crore, down 17.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.91 crore in June 2023 down 17.14% from Rs. 7.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2023 up 693.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2023 up 77.78% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2022.

Gujarat Apollo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

Gujarat Apollo shares closed at 242.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.76% returns over the last 6 months and 22.82% over the last 12 months.