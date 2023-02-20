 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat Apollo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.41 crore, down 47.88% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Apollo Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.41 crore in December 2022 down 47.88% from Rs. 8.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 113.08% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 up 268.25% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

Gujarat Apollo Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.41 7.21 8.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.41 7.21 8.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.00 2.35 7.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.29 2.84 0.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.24 1.24 1.48
Depreciation 0.57 0.57 0.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.84 2.31 2.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.96 -2.09 -3.67
Other Income 2.45 4.80 2.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.49 2.71 -1.20
Interest 0.29 0.31 0.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.20 2.40 -1.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.20 2.40 -1.42
Tax 0.05 0.02 -0.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.14 2.39 -1.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.14 2.39 -1.10
Equity Share Capital 11.80 11.80 11.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 2.02 -0.93
Diluted EPS 0.12 2.02 -0.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 2.02 -0.93
Diluted EPS 0.12 2.02 -0.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited