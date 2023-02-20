Gujarat Apollo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.41 crore, down 47.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.41 crore in December 2022 down 47.88% from Rs. 8.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 113.08% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 up 268.25% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.