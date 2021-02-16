Gujarat Apollo Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.47 crore, up 51.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.47 crore in December 2020 up 51.64% from Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2020 down 76.61% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2020 down 57.32% from Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2019.

Gujarat Apollo EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.35 in December 2019.

Gujarat Apollo shares closed at 216.50 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.03% returns over the last 6 months and 77.97% over the last 12 months.