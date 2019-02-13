Gujarat Apollo Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.35 crore, down 62.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.35 crore in December 2018 down 62.7% from Rs. 22.38 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2018 up 761.15% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2018 down 7.07% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2017.

Gujarat Apollo EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2017.

Gujarat Apollo shares closed at 154.85 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.59% returns over the last 6 months and -32.54% over the last 12 months.