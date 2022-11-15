Gujarat Apollo Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.93 crore, up 181.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.93 crore in September 2022 up 181.33% from Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.66 crore in September 2022 up 84.25% from Rs. 3.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.84 crore in September 2022 up 23.91% from Rs. 5.52 crore in September 2021.

Gujarat Apollo EPS has increased to Rs. 5.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.04 in September 2021.

Gujarat Apollo shares closed at 200.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.23% returns over the last 6 months and -9.83% over the last 12 months.