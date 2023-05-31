English
    Gujarat Apollo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.28 crore, down 21.17% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Apollo Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.28 crore in March 2023 down 21.17% from Rs. 23.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 down 129.15% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2023 down 55.54% from Rs. 6.59 crore in March 2022.

    Gujarat Apollo shares closed at 198.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.10% returns over the last 6 months and -7.99% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Apollo Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.2810.4823.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.2810.4823.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.984.9818.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.572.91-0.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.12-1.29-3.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.461.551.40
    Depreciation1.271.281.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.642.885.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.52-1.840.30
    Other Income5.185.245.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.663.405.53
    Interest0.590.620.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.082.784.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.082.784.97
    Tax-3.810.152.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.892.622.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.892.622.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-5.56-0.15-0.23
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.672.482.28
    Equity Share Capital11.8011.8011.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.562.101.93
    Diluted EPS-0.562.101.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.562.101.93
    Diluted EPS-0.562.101.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Gujarat Apollo #Gujarat Apollo Industries #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:11 pm