Gujarat Apollo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.28 crore, down 21.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.28 crore in March 2023 down 21.17% from Rs. 23.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 down 129.15% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2023 down 55.54% from Rs. 6.59 crore in March 2022.

Gujarat Apollo shares closed at 198.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.10% returns over the last 6 months and -7.99% over the last 12 months.