Gujarat Apollo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.28 crore, down 21.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Apollo Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.28 crore in March 2023 down 21.17% from Rs. 23.18 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 down 129.15% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2023 down 55.54% from Rs. 6.59 crore in March 2022.
Gujarat Apollo shares closed at 198.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.10% returns over the last 6 months and -7.99% over the last 12 months.
|Gujarat Apollo Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.28
|10.48
|23.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.28
|10.48
|23.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.98
|4.98
|18.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.57
|2.91
|-0.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.12
|-1.29
|-3.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.46
|1.55
|1.40
|Depreciation
|1.27
|1.28
|1.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.64
|2.88
|5.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.52
|-1.84
|0.30
|Other Income
|5.18
|5.24
|5.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.66
|3.40
|5.53
|Interest
|0.59
|0.62
|0.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.08
|2.78
|4.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.08
|2.78
|4.97
|Tax
|-3.81
|0.15
|2.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.89
|2.62
|2.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.89
|2.62
|2.52
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-5.56
|-0.15
|-0.23
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.67
|2.48
|2.28
|Equity Share Capital
|11.80
|11.80
|11.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|2.10
|1.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|2.10
|1.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|2.10
|1.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|2.10
|1.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited