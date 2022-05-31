Gujarat Apollo Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.18 crore, up 22.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.18 crore in March 2022 up 22.43% from Rs. 18.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022 up 183.42% from Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.59 crore in March 2022 up 627.2% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2021.

Gujarat Apollo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.16 in March 2021.

Gujarat Apollo shares closed at 215.25 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.18% returns over the last 6 months and -6.92% over the last 12 months.