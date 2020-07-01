App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:14 AM IST

Gujarat Apollo Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore, down 53.28% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Apollo Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore in March 2020 down 53.28% from Rs. 12.24 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.74 crore in March 2020 down 13.33% from Rs. 12.39 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2020 up 4.78% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2019.

Gujarat Apollo EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.48 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.79 in March 2019.

Gujarat Apollo shares closed at 176.50 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 32.06% returns over the last 6 months and 20.19% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Apollo Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations5.724.9212.24
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.724.9212.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials5.715.435.96
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.61-1.202.29
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.131.010.98
Depreciation0.600.630.60
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.802.184.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.90-3.12-1.85
Other Income4.947.213.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.034.091.91
Interest0.330.330.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.703.761.56
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.703.761.56
Tax1.080.321.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.623.440.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.623.440.45
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates10.12-1.9011.95
Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.741.5412.39
Equity Share Capital12.6612.6612.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.481.219.79
Diluted EPS8.481.219.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.481.219.79
Diluted EPS8.481.219.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Gujarat Apollo #Gujarat Apollo Industries #Results

