Gujarat Apollo Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.19 crore, up 292.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.19 crore in June 2022 up 292.57% from Rs. 7.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.95 crore in June 2022 up 56.38% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2022 down 2.99% from Rs. 4.68 crore in June 2021.

Gujarat Apollo EPS has increased to Rs. 2.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.59 in June 2021.

Gujarat Apollo shares closed at 204.05 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.15% returns over the last 6 months and -12.78% over the last 12 months.