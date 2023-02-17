Gujarat Apollo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore, down 47.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore in December 2022 down 47.88% from Rs. 20.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2022 up 64.43% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2022 up 4.7% from Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2021.