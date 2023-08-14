Guj Toolroom Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore, up 1988.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.10 crore in June 2023 up 1988.95% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2023 up 1799.02% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2023 up 2475% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Guj Toolroom EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.59 in June 2022.

Guj Toolroom shares closed at 14.57 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.70% returns over the last 6 months and 904.83% over the last 12 months.