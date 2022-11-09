 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Guj Themis Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.69 crore, up 36.08% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Themis Biosyn are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.69 crore in September 2022 up 36.08% from Rs. 35.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.70 crore in September 2022 up 35.58% from Rs. 13.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.80 crore in September 2022 up 34.66% from Rs. 19.16 crore in September 2021.

Guj Themis EPS has increased to Rs. 12.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.49 in September 2021.

Guj Themis shares closed at 737.45 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.15% returns over the last 6 months and 32.05% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 47.69 44.94 35.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 47.69 44.94 35.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.66 7.67 6.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.00 3.18 0.04
Power & Fuel 6.64 6.36 --
Employees Cost 1.91 1.75 1.88
Depreciation 0.58 0.57 0.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.07 3.20 8.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.82 22.21 17.87
Other Income 1.40 1.42 0.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.22 23.63 18.58
Interest 0.04 0.06 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.18 23.57 18.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.18 23.57 18.46
Tax 6.48 5.80 4.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.70 17.77 13.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.70 17.77 13.79
Equity Share Capital 7.26 7.26 7.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.87 12.23 9.49
Diluted EPS 12.87 12.23 9.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.87 12.23 9.49
Diluted EPS 12.87 12.23 9.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:10 am
