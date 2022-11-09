Guj Themis Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.69 crore, up 36.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.69 crore in September 2022 up 36.08% from Rs. 35.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.70 crore in September 2022 up 35.58% from Rs. 13.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.80 crore in September 2022 up 34.66% from Rs. 19.16 crore in September 2021.

Guj Themis EPS has increased to Rs. 12.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.49 in September 2021.

Guj Themis shares closed at 737.45 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.15% returns over the last 6 months and 32.05% over the last 12 months.