Guj Themis Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.05 crore, up 28.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.05 crore in September 2021 up 28.86% from Rs. 27.20 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.79 crore in September 2021 up 21.56% from Rs. 11.35 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.16 crore in September 2021 up 22.12% from Rs. 15.69 crore in September 2020.

Guj Themis EPS has increased to Rs. 9.49 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.81 in September 2020.

Guj Themis shares closed at 517.80 on November 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 75.47% returns over the last 6 months and 88.05% over the last 12 months.