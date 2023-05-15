English
    Guj Themis Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.17 crore, down 2.05% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Themis Biosyn are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.17 crore in March 2023 down 2.05% from Rs. 28.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.69 crore in March 2023 up 19.44% from Rs. 9.79 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.33 crore in March 2023 up 11.93% from Rs. 14.59 crore in March 2022.

    Guj Themis EPS has increased to Rs. 8.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.74 in March 2022.

    Guj Themis shares closed at 792.85 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.05% returns over the last 6 months and 81.47% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Themis Biosyn
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.1728.1728.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.1728.1728.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.967.443.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.98-5.443.04
    Power & Fuel----3.78
    Employees Cost2.151.951.66
    Depreciation0.770.660.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.1212.114.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.1611.4512.54
    Other Income1.401.811.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.5613.2614.05
    Interest0.020.070.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.5313.1913.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.5313.1913.87
    Tax3.843.384.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.699.819.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.699.819.79
    Equity Share Capital7.267.267.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.056.756.74
    Diluted EPS8.056.756.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.056.756.74
    Diluted EPS8.056.756.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
