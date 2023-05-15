Guj Themis Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.17 crore, down 2.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.17 crore in March 2023 down 2.05% from Rs. 28.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.69 crore in March 2023 up 19.44% from Rs. 9.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.33 crore in March 2023 up 11.93% from Rs. 14.59 crore in March 2022.

Guj Themis EPS has increased to Rs. 8.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.74 in March 2022.

Guj Themis shares closed at 792.85 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.05% returns over the last 6 months and 81.47% over the last 12 months.