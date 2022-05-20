 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Guj Themis Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.76 crore, up 23.46% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 04:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Themis Biosyn are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.76 crore in March 2022 up 23.46% from Rs. 23.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.79 crore in March 2022 up 69.05% from Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.59 crore in March 2022 up 60.33% from Rs. 9.10 crore in March 2021.

Guj Themis EPS has increased to Rs. 6.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.99 in March 2021.

Guj Themis shares closed at 434.30 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.35% returns over the last 6 months and 54.39% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.76 18.60 23.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.76 18.60 23.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.19 6.43 0.82
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.04 -8.55 8.42
Power & Fuel 3.78 -- --
Employees Cost 1.66 1.86 1.74
Depreciation 0.54 0.57 0.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.02 9.06 4.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.54 9.22 7.63
Other Income 1.51 0.69 0.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.05 9.92 8.43
Interest 0.18 0.33 0.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.87 9.59 8.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.87 9.59 8.14
Tax 4.08 2.47 2.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.79 7.12 5.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.79 7.12 5.79
Equity Share Capital 7.26 7.26 7.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.74 4.90 3.99
Diluted EPS 6.74 4.90 3.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.74 4.90 3.99
Diluted EPS 6.74 4.90 3.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Themis #Gujarat Themis Biosyn #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: May 20, 2022 04:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.