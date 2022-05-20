Guj Themis Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.76 crore, up 23.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.76 crore in March 2022 up 23.46% from Rs. 23.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.79 crore in March 2022 up 69.05% from Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.59 crore in March 2022 up 60.33% from Rs. 9.10 crore in March 2021.

Guj Themis EPS has increased to Rs. 6.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.99 in March 2021.

Guj Themis shares closed at 434.30 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.35% returns over the last 6 months and 54.39% over the last 12 months.