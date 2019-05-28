Guj Themis Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.36 crore, up 4.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.36 crore in March 2019 up 4.05% from Rs. 9.95 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2019 up 152.55% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.52 crore in March 2019 up 117.28% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2018.

Guj Themis EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2018.

Guj Themis shares closed at 38.95 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given 14.56% returns over the last 6 months and 9.10% over the last 12 months.