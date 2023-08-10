Guj Themis Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.59 crore, up 10.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.59 crore in June 2023 up 10.33% from Rs. 44.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.72 crore in June 2023 down 0.27% from Rs. 17.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.58 crore in June 2023 up 1.57% from Rs. 24.20 crore in June 2022.

Guj Themis EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.23 in June 2022.

Guj Themis shares closed at 805.20 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.32% returns over the last 6 months and 58.25% over the last 12 months.