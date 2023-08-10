English
    Guj Themis Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.59 crore, up 10.33% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Themis Biosyn are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.59 crore in June 2023 up 10.33% from Rs. 44.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.72 crore in June 2023 down 0.27% from Rs. 17.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.58 crore in June 2023 up 1.57% from Rs. 24.20 crore in June 2022.

    Guj Themis EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.23 in June 2022.

    Guj Themis shares closed at 805.20 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.32% returns over the last 6 months and 58.25% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Themis Biosyn
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.5928.1744.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.5928.1744.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.416.967.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.08-4.983.18
    Power & Fuel----6.36
    Employees Cost2.082.151.75
    Depreciation0.750.770.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.519.123.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.7614.1622.21
    Other Income1.071.401.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.8315.5623.63
    Interest0.030.020.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.8115.5323.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.8115.5323.57
    Tax6.093.845.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.7211.6917.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.7211.6917.77
    Equity Share Capital7.267.267.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.208.0512.23
    Diluted EPS12.208.0512.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.208.0512.23
    Diluted EPS12.208.0512.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Themis #Gujarat Themis Biosyn #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 08:55 pm

