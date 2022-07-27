 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Guj Themis Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.94 crore, up 38.54% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Themis Biosyn are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.94 crore in June 2022 up 38.54% from Rs. 32.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.77 crore in June 2022 up 37.51% from Rs. 12.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.20 crore in June 2022 up 35.5% from Rs. 17.86 crore in June 2021.

Guj Themis EPS has increased to Rs. 12.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.89 in June 2021.

Guj Themis shares closed at 493.55 on July 26, 2022 (BSE)

Gujarat Themis Biosyn
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 44.94 28.76 32.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 44.94 28.76 32.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.67 3.19 5.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.18 3.04 0.33
Power & Fuel 6.36 3.78 --
Employees Cost 1.75 1.66 1.68
Depreciation 0.57 0.54 0.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.20 4.02 7.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.21 12.54 16.18
Other Income 1.42 1.51 1.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.63 14.05 17.32
Interest 0.06 0.18 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.57 13.87 17.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.57 13.87 17.12
Tax 5.80 4.08 4.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.77 9.79 12.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.77 9.79 12.92
Equity Share Capital 7.26 7.26 7.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.23 6.74 8.89
Diluted EPS 12.23 6.74 8.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.23 6.74 8.89
Diluted EPS 12.23 6.74 8.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:33 pm
