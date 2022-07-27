Guj Themis Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.94 crore, up 38.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.94 crore in June 2022 up 38.54% from Rs. 32.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.77 crore in June 2022 up 37.51% from Rs. 12.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.20 crore in June 2022 up 35.5% from Rs. 17.86 crore in June 2021.

Guj Themis EPS has increased to Rs. 12.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.89 in June 2021.

Guj Themis shares closed at 493.55 on July 26, 2022 (BSE)