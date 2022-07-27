English
    Guj Themis Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.94 crore, up 38.54% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Themis Biosyn are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.94 crore in June 2022 up 38.54% from Rs. 32.44 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.77 crore in June 2022 up 37.51% from Rs. 12.92 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.20 crore in June 2022 up 35.5% from Rs. 17.86 crore in June 2021.

    Guj Themis EPS has increased to Rs. 12.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.89 in June 2021.

    Guj Themis shares closed at 493.55 on July 26, 2022 (BSE)

    Gujarat Themis Biosyn
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.9428.7632.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.9428.7632.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.673.195.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.183.040.33
    Power & Fuel6.363.78--
    Employees Cost1.751.661.68
    Depreciation0.570.540.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.204.027.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.2112.5416.18
    Other Income1.421.511.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.6314.0517.32
    Interest0.060.180.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.5713.8717.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.5713.8717.12
    Tax5.804.084.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.779.7912.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.779.7912.92
    Equity Share Capital7.267.267.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.236.748.89
    Diluted EPS12.236.748.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.236.748.89
    Diluted EPS12.236.748.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Themis #Gujarat Themis Biosyn #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:33 pm
