Guj Themis Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.71 crore, up 12.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.71 crore in June 2019 up 12.79% from Rs. 10.38 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2019 up 5.28% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2019 up 18.72% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2018.

Guj Themis EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.92 in June 2018.

Guj Themis shares closed at 33.40 on August 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given 11.52% returns over the last 6 months and -4.43% over the last 12 months.