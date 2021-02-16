Guj Themis Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.40 crore, down 20.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.40 crore in December 2020 down 20.25% from Rs. 30.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.47 crore in December 2020 down 23.05% from Rs. 9.71 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.35 crore in December 2020 down 24.88% from Rs. 15.11 crore in December 2019.

Guj Themis EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.68 in December 2019.

Guj Themis shares closed at 234.35 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 25.86% returns over the last 6 months and 149.57% over the last 12 months.