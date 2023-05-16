Guj Terce Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.89 crore, up 38.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.89 crore in March 2023 up 38.22% from Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 up 148.43% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 94.34% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2022.

Guj Terce Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.24 in March 2022.

Guj Terce Labs shares closed at 21.61 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.06% returns over the last 6 months and -28.80% over the last 12 months.