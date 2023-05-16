English
    Guj Terce Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.89 crore, up 38.22% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Terce Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.89 crore in March 2023 up 38.22% from Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 up 148.43% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 94.34% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2022.

    Guj Terce Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.24 in March 2022.

    Guj Terce Labs shares closed at 21.61 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.06% returns over the last 6 months and -28.80% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Terce Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.8911.909.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.8911.909.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.801.082.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.142.002.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.621.12-1.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.635.194.63
    Depreciation0.160.070.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.132.401.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.350.05-1.81
    Other Income0.100.080.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.250.14-1.71
    Interest0.170.140.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.420.00-1.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.420.00-1.86
    Tax-1.22---0.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.800.00-1.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.800.00-1.66
    Equity Share Capital7.427.427.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.080.00-2.24
    Diluted EPS1.08----
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.080.00-2.24
    Diluted EPS1.08----
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

