Guj Terce Labs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.32 crore, up 57.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Terce Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.32 crore in March 2022 up 57.64% from Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2022 up 16.58% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2022 up 14.52% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2021.
Guj Terce Labs shares closed at 38.55 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Gujarat Terce Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.32
|10.75
|5.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.32
|10.75
|5.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.65
|1.65
|1.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.83
|3.20
|1.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.02
|-1.01
|0.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.63
|3.94
|4.02
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.06
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.92
|2.33
|1.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.81
|0.59
|-2.47
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.07
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.71
|0.65
|-1.90
|Interest
|0.15
|0.10
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.86
|0.55
|-2.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.86
|0.55
|-2.00
|Tax
|-0.20
|0.08
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.66
|0.48
|-1.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.66
|0.48
|-1.99
|Equity Share Capital
|7.42
|7.42
|7.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.24
|0.64
|-2.68
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.64
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.24
|0.64
|-2.68
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.64
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited