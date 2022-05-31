Guj Terce Labs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.32 crore, up 57.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.32 crore in March 2022 up 57.64% from Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2022 up 16.58% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2022 up 14.52% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2021.

Guj Terce Labs shares closed at 38.55 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)