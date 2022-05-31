 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Guj Terce Labs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.32 crore, up 57.64% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Terce Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.32 crore in March 2022 up 57.64% from Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2022 up 16.58% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2022 up 14.52% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2021.

Guj Terce Labs shares closed at 38.55 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

Gujarat Terce Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.32 10.75 5.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.32 10.75 5.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.65 1.65 1.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.83 3.20 1.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.02 -1.01 0.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.63 3.94 4.02
Depreciation 0.12 0.06 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.92 2.33 1.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.81 0.59 -2.47
Other Income 0.09 0.07 0.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.71 0.65 -1.90
Interest 0.15 0.10 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.86 0.55 -2.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.86 0.55 -2.00
Tax -0.20 0.08 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.66 0.48 -1.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.66 0.48 -1.99
Equity Share Capital 7.42 7.42 7.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.24 0.64 -2.68
Diluted EPS -- 0.64 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.24 0.64 -2.68
Diluted EPS -- 0.64 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
May 31, 2022
