Guj Terce Labs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.34 crore, up 16.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.34 crore in March 2020 up 16.49% from Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2020 down 257.84% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020 down 154.55% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2019.

Guj Terce Labs shares closed at 9.45 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 18.12% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.