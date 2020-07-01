Guj Terce Labs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.34 crore, up 16.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Terce Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.34 crore in March 2020 up 16.49% from Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2020 down 257.84% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020 down 154.55% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2019.
Guj Terce Labs shares closed at 9.45 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 18.12% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.
|Gujarat Terce Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.34
|10.11
|8.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.34
|10.11
|8.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.53
|1.54
|0.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.79
|2.87
|1.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.42
|-0.66
|0.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.17
|3.53
|3.47
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.92
|2.38
|1.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|0.40
|0.07
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.01
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|0.41
|0.38
|Interest
|0.10
|0.04
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.41
|0.37
|0.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.41
|0.37
|0.27
|Tax
|0.16
|--
|-0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.57
|0.37
|0.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.57
|0.37
|0.36
|Equity Share Capital
|7.42
|7.42
|7.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|0.50
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.50
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|0.50
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.50
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:15 am