Guj Terce Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.41 crore, down 5.27% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Terce Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.41 crore in June 2022 down 5.27% from Rs. 9.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2022 down 217.67% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022 down 194.71% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2021.

Guj Terce Labs shares closed at 37.10 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 105.54% returns over the last 6 months and 143.76% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Terce Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.41 9.32 9.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.41 9.32 9.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.71 2.65 1.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.28 2.83 2.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.97 -1.02 -0.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.80 4.63 3.30
Depreciation 0.07 0.12 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.34 1.92 1.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.75 -1.81 1.58
Other Income 0.07 0.09 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.68 -1.71 1.65
Interest 0.20 0.15 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.88 -1.86 1.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.88 -1.86 1.60
Tax -- -0.20 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.88 -1.66 1.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.88 -1.66 1.60
Equity Share Capital 7.42 7.42 7.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.54 -2.24 0.22
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.54 -2.24 0.22
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 6, 2022
