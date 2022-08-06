Guj Terce Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.41 crore, down 5.27% Y-o-Y
August 06, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Terce Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.41 crore in June 2022 down 5.27% from Rs. 9.94 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2022 down 217.67% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022 down 194.71% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2021.
Guj Terce Labs shares closed at 37.10 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 105.54% returns over the last 6 months and 143.76% over the last 12 months.
|Gujarat Terce Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.41
|9.32
|9.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.41
|9.32
|9.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.71
|2.65
|1.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.28
|2.83
|2.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.97
|-1.02
|-0.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.80
|4.63
|3.30
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.12
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.34
|1.92
|1.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.75
|-1.81
|1.58
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.09
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.68
|-1.71
|1.65
|Interest
|0.20
|0.15
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.88
|-1.86
|1.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.88
|-1.86
|1.60
|Tax
|--
|-0.20
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.88
|-1.66
|1.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.88
|-1.66
|1.60
|Equity Share Capital
|7.42
|7.42
|7.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.54
|-2.24
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.54
|-2.24
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
