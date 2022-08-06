Guj Terce Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.41 crore, down 5.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.41 crore in June 2022 down 5.27% from Rs. 9.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2022 down 217.67% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022 down 194.71% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2021.

Guj Terce Labs shares closed at 37.10 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 105.54% returns over the last 6 months and 143.76% over the last 12 months.