Guj Terce Labs Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.94 crore, up 99.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.94 crore in June 2021 up 99.52% from Rs. 4.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2021 up 460.78% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2021 up 615.15% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2020.

Guj Terce Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.60 in June 2020.

Guj Terce Labs shares closed at 10.34 on July 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 42.62% returns over the last 6 months and 21.93% over the last 12 months.