Guj Terce Labs Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.94 crore, up 2.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.94 crore in June 2019 up 2.93% from Rs. 6.74 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2019 down 103.58% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2019 down 107.41% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2018.

Guj Terce Labs shares closed at 6.49 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -5.94% returns over the last 6 months and -32.75% over the last 12 months.