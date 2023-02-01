Guj Terce Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore, up 10.78% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 11.90 12.58 10.75 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 11.90 12.58 10.75 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.08 1.45 1.65 Purchase of Traded Goods 2.00 3.25 3.20 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.12 0.19 -1.01 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.19 4.97 3.94 Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.40 3.13 2.33 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 -0.47 0.59 Other Income 0.08 0.10 0.07 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.14 -0.37 0.65 Interest 0.14 0.22 0.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 -0.59 0.55 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.00 -0.59 0.55 Tax -- -- 0.08 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 -0.59 0.48 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 -0.59 0.48 Equity Share Capital 7.42 7.42 7.42 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 -0.79 0.64 Diluted EPS -- -0.79 0.64 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 -0.79 0.64 Diluted EPS -- -0.79 0.64 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited