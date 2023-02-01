Guj Terce Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore, up 10.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Terce Laboratories are:Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore in December 2022 up 10.78% from Rs. 10.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100.59% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 70.42% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.
|Guj Terce Labs shares closed at 19.20 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -40.28% returns over the last 6 months and 4.92% over the last 12 months.
|Gujarat Terce Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.90
|12.58
|10.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.90
|12.58
|10.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.08
|1.45
|1.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.00
|3.25
|3.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.12
|0.19
|-1.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.19
|4.97
|3.94
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.40
|3.13
|2.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|-0.47
|0.59
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.10
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|-0.37
|0.65
|Interest
|0.14
|0.22
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.59
|0.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|-0.59
|0.55
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|-0.59
|0.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|-0.59
|0.48
|Equity Share Capital
|7.42
|7.42
|7.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.79
|0.64
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.79
|0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|-0.79
|0.64
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.79
|0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited