Guj Terce Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore, up 10.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Terce Laboratories are:Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore in December 2022 up 10.78% from Rs. 10.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100.59% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 70.42% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021. Guj Terce Labs shares closed at 19.20 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -40.28% returns over the last 6 months and 4.92% over the last 12 months.
Gujarat Terce Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations11.9012.5810.75
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations11.9012.5810.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.081.451.65
Purchase of Traded Goods2.003.253.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.120.19-1.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.194.973.94
Depreciation0.070.070.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.403.132.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.05-0.470.59
Other Income0.080.100.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.14-0.370.65
Interest0.140.220.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.00-0.590.55
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.00-0.590.55
Tax----0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.00-0.590.48
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.00-0.590.48
Equity Share Capital7.427.427.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.00-0.790.64
Diluted EPS---0.790.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.00-0.790.64
Diluted EPS---0.790.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

