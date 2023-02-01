English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Guj Terce Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore, up 10.78% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Terce Laboratories are:Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore in December 2022 up 10.78% from Rs. 10.75 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100.59% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 70.42% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.Guj Terce Labs shares closed at 19.20 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -40.28% returns over the last 6 months and 4.92% over the last 12 months.
    Gujarat Terce Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.9012.5810.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.9012.5810.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.081.451.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.003.253.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.120.19-1.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.194.973.94
    Depreciation0.070.070.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.403.132.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.05-0.470.59
    Other Income0.080.100.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.14-0.370.65
    Interest0.140.220.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.00-0.590.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.00-0.590.55
    Tax----0.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.00-0.590.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.00-0.590.48
    Equity Share Capital7.427.427.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.790.64
    Diluted EPS---0.790.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.790.64
    Diluted EPS---0.790.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited