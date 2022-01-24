Guj Terce Labs Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.75 crore, up 51.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.75 crore in December 2021 up 51.69% from Rs. 7.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021 up 737.83% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021 up 1675% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

Guj Terce Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2020.

Guj Terce Labs shares closed at 16.90 on January 21, 2022 (BSE)