Guj State Petro Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 598.33 crore, up 71.31% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 598.33 crore in September 2018 up 71.31% from Rs. 349.26 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 323.34 crore in September 2018 up 82.72% from Rs. 176.96 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 554.64 crore in September 2018 up 76.99% from Rs. 313.38 crore in September 2017.

Guj State Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.73 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.14 in September 2017.

Guj State Petro shares closed at 181.95 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given 1.08% returns over the last 6 months and -13.07% over the last 12 months.