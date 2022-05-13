 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Guj State Petro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 433.12 crore, down 6.86% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Petronet are:

Net Sales at Rs 433.12 crore in March 2022 down 6.86% from Rs. 465.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 202.05 crore in March 2022 down 2.04% from Rs. 206.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 312.57 crore in March 2022 down 10.77% from Rs. 350.31 crore in March 2021.

Guj State Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.66 in March 2021.

Guj State Petro shares closed at 259.55 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.62% returns over the last 6 months and -5.60% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat State Petronet
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 433.12 471.15 465.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 433.12 471.15 465.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.53 23.24 16.92
Depreciation 49.38 49.42 49.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 112.43 111.46 103.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 256.78 287.04 294.53
Other Income 6.41 3.86 6.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 263.19 290.90 300.63
Interest 3.41 5.27 17.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 259.78 285.62 283.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 259.78 285.62 283.25
Tax 57.73 72.28 75.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 202.05 213.34 207.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 34.76 -1.66
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 202.05 248.10 206.26
Equity Share Capital 564.21 564.21 564.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.58 3.79 3.66
Diluted EPS 3.58 3.79 3.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.58 3.79 3.66
Diluted EPS 3.58 3.79 3.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 13, 2022 12:10 pm
