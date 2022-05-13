Guj State Petro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 433.12 crore, down 6.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 433.12 crore in March 2022 down 6.86% from Rs. 465.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 202.05 crore in March 2022 down 2.04% from Rs. 206.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 312.57 crore in March 2022 down 10.77% from Rs. 350.31 crore in March 2021.

Guj State Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.66 in March 2021.

Guj State Petro shares closed at 259.55 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.62% returns over the last 6 months and -5.60% over the last 12 months.