Guj State Petro Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 465.03 crore, down 21.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 465.03 crore in March 2021 down 21.84% from Rs. 594.97 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.26 crore in March 2021 down 8.57% from Rs. 225.60 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 350.31 crore in March 2021 down 3.33% from Rs. 362.39 crore in March 2020.

Guj State Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.66 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.00 in March 2020.

Guj State Petro shares closed at 279.95 on June 02, 2021 (NSE)