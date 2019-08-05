Guj State Petro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 512.47 crore, up 30.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 512.47 crore in June 2019 up 30.98% from Rs. 391.25 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.14 crore in June 2019 up 42.7% from Rs. 144.46 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 409.68 crore in June 2019 up 17.28% from Rs. 349.31 crore in June 2018.

Guj State Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.65 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.56 in June 2018.

Guj State Petro shares closed at 209.75 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given 22.73% returns over the last 6 months and 5.53% over the last 12 months.