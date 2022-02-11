Guj State Petro Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 471.15 crore, down 18.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 471.15 crore in December 2021 down 18.77% from Rs. 580.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 248.10 crore in December 2021 up 0.24% from Rs. 247.51 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 340.32 crore in December 2021 down 16.14% from Rs. 405.81 crore in December 2020.

Guj State Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.79 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.39 in December 2020.

Guj State Petro shares closed at 299.15 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)