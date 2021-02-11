Guj State Petro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 580.00 crore, down 7.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 580.00 crore in December 2020 down 7.3% from Rs. 625.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 247.51 crore in December 2020 up 11.42% from Rs. 222.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 405.81 crore in December 2020 up 5.36% from Rs. 385.18 crore in December 2019.

Guj State Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 4.39 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.94 in December 2019.

Guj State Petro shares closed at 226.60 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 7.04% returns over the last 6 months and -7.43% over the last 12 months.