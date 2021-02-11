MARKET NEWS

Guj State Petro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 580.00 crore, down 7.3% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Petronet are:

Net Sales at Rs 580.00 crore in December 2020 down 7.3% from Rs. 625.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 247.51 crore in December 2020 up 11.42% from Rs. 222.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 405.81 crore in December 2020 up 5.36% from Rs. 385.18 crore in December 2019.

Guj State Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 4.39 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.94 in December 2019.

Guj State Petro shares closed at 226.60 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 7.04% returns over the last 6 months and -7.43% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat State Petronet
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations580.00576.99625.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations580.00576.99625.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.560.970.73
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.06-0.03--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.0212.8515.40
Depreciation51.0655.4049.72
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses164.11182.53229.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax347.31325.27330.31
Other Income7.4451.515.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax354.75376.78335.46
Interest21.9724.9038.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax332.79351.88297.19
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax332.79351.88297.19
Tax85.2780.7775.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities247.51271.12222.14
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period247.51271.12222.14
Equity Share Capital564.21564.20564.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.394.813.94
Diluted EPS4.394.813.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.394.813.94
Diluted EPS4.394.813.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Guj State Petro #Gujarat State Petronet #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
first published: Feb 11, 2021 10:44 am

