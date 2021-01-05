Guj State Petro Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,980.43 crore, down 2.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,980.43 crore in September 2020 down 2.06% from Rs. 3,043.23 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 498.57 crore in September 2020 down 28.39% from Rs. 696.20 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,143.15 crore in September 2020 up 35.98% from Rs. 840.69 crore in September 2019.

Guj State Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.84 in September 2020 from Rs. 12.34 in September 2019.

Guj State Petro shares closed at 219.25 on January 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -3.07% returns over the last 6 months and -6.90% over the last 12 months.