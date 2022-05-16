 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Guj State Petro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,094.22 crore, up 35.23% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Petronet are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,094.22 crore in March 2022 up 35.23% from Rs. 3,766.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 435.84 crore in March 2022 up 4.6% from Rs. 416.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,033.66 crore in March 2022 up 11.67% from Rs. 925.67 crore in March 2021.

Guj State Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 7.73 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.39 in March 2021.

Guj State Petro shares closed at 250.30 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.87% returns over the last 6 months and -6.50% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat State Petronet
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,094.22 5,490.43 3,766.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,094.22 5,490.43 3,766.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,607.40 4,546.19 2,532.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.25 -4.95 -1.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 63.49 70.12 60.77
Depreciation 151.07 145.89 136.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 412.46 295.97 272.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 859.54 437.21 765.00
Other Income 23.05 35.45 23.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 882.59 472.66 788.84
Interest 24.07 25.23 40.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 858.52 447.44 748.31
Exceptional Items -11.90 -- --
P/L Before Tax 846.62 447.44 748.31
Tax 186.31 128.04 192.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 660.31 319.39 555.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 660.31 319.39 555.43
Minority Interest -203.67 -56.36 -160.83
Share Of P/L Of Associates -20.80 31.57 22.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 435.84 294.60 416.68
Equity Share Capital 564.21 564.21 564.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.73 5.22 7.39
Diluted EPS 7.73 5.22 7.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.73 5.22 7.39
Diluted EPS 7.73 5.22 7.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:33 am
