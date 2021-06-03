Guj State Petro Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,766.95 crore, up 19.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,766.95 crore in March 2021 up 19.52% from Rs. 3,151.64 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 416.68 crore in March 2021 up 8.83% from Rs. 382.89 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 925.67 crore in March 2021 up 14.14% from Rs. 811.00 crore in March 2020.

Guj State Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 7.39 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.79 in March 2020.

Guj State Petro shares closed at 279.95 on June 02, 2021 (NSE)