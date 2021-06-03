MARKET NEWS

Guj State Petro Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,766.95 crore, up 19.52% Y-o-Y

June 03, 2021 / 08:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Petronet are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,766.95 crore in March 2021 up 19.52% from Rs. 3,151.64 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 416.68 crore in March 2021 up 8.83% from Rs. 382.89 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 925.67 crore in March 2021 up 14.14% from Rs. 811.00 crore in March 2020.

Guj State Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 7.39 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.79 in March 2020.

Guj State Petro shares closed at 279.95 on June 02, 2021 (NSE)

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations3,766.953,282.563,151.64
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3,766.953,282.563,151.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,532.801,887.751,917.27
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.18-0.700.32
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost60.7760.2357.21
Depreciation136.83137.08132.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses272.72315.96390.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax765.00882.24653.61
Other Income23.8423.7924.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax788.84906.02678.46
Interest40.5251.5979.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax748.31854.43598.71
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax748.31854.43598.71
Tax192.89217.05100.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities555.43637.38497.95
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period555.43637.38497.95
Minority Interest-160.83-179.81-114.79
Share Of P/L Of Associates22.0812.89-0.28
Net P/L After M.I & Associates416.68470.45382.89
Equity Share Capital564.21564.21564.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.398.346.79
Diluted EPS7.398.346.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.398.346.79
Diluted EPS7.398.346.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 3, 2021 07:55 pm

