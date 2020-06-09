Guj State Petro Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,151.64 crore, up 37.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,151.64 crore in March 2020 up 37.18% from Rs. 2,297.47 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 382.89 crore in March 2020 up 80% from Rs. 212.72 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 811.00 crore in March 2020 up 32.24% from Rs. 613.30 crore in March 2019.

Guj State Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 6.79 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.77 in March 2019.

Guj State Petro shares closed at 222.15 on June 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.44% returns over the last 6 months and 19.15% over the last 12 months.