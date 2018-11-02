Guj Sidhee Cem Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 113.26 crore, down 0.42% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 113.26 crore in September 2018 down 0.42% from Rs. 113.74 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.20 crore in September 2018 down 94126.47% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2018 down 120.62% from Rs. 3.25 crore in September 2017.

Guj Sidhee Cem shares closed at 25.35 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -16.89% returns over the last 6 months and -31.39% over the last 12 months.