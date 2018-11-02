Guj Sidhee Cem Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 113.26 crore, down 0.42% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Sidhee Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 113.26 crore in September 2018 down 0.42% from Rs. 113.74 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.20 crore in September 2018 down 94126.47% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2018 down 120.62% from Rs. 3.25 crore in September 2017.
Guj Sidhee Cem shares closed at 25.35 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -16.89% returns over the last 6 months and -31.39% over the last 12 months.
|Gujarat Sidhee Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|113.26
|161.17
|113.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|113.26
|161.17
|113.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.08
|26.06
|16.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.61
|8.16
|5.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|38.71
|Employees Cost
|10.70
|10.43
|8.69
|Depreciation
|2.42
|2.49
|2.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|101.19
|109.11
|47.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.52
|4.91
|-4.72
|Other Income
|9.43
|1.47
|5.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.09
|6.38
|1.11
|Interest
|1.90
|1.57
|0.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.99
|4.82
|0.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.99
|4.82
|0.31
|Tax
|-1.79
|1.30
|0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.20
|3.51
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.20
|3.51
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|86.21
|86.21
|86.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|0.41
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|0.41
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|0.41
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|0.41
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
