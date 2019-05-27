Guj Sidhee Cem Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 155.65 crore, down 0.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.65 crore in March 2019 down 0.56% from Rs. 156.52 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2019 down 76.01% from Rs. 19.99 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.21 crore in March 2019 down 41.89% from Rs. 17.57 crore in March 2018.

Guj Sidhee Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.32 in March 2018.

Guj Sidhee Cem shares closed at 22.50 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.64% returns over the last 6 months and -22.81% over the last 12 months.