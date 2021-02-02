MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Guj Sidhee Cem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 154.04 crore, up 2.43% Y-o-Y

February 02, 2021 / 03:10 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Sidhee Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 154.04 crore in December 2020 up 2.43% from Rs. 150.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 down 102.45% from Rs. 5.69 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2020 down 69.45% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2019.

Guj Sidhee Cem shares closed at 40.35 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.58% returns over the last 6 months and 83.83% over the last 12 months.

Close
Gujarat Sidhee Cement
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations154.04127.65150.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations154.04127.65150.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials26.9420.8919.04
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.83-1.8113.51
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.179.0910.88
Depreciation2.652.653.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses105.4988.5694.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.048.289.14
Other Income2.531.411.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.489.6910.45
Interest1.351.221.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.138.478.67
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.138.478.67
Tax0.273.632.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.144.845.69
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.144.845.69
Equity Share Capital88.2588.1687.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.020.550.65
Diluted EPS-0.020.540.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.020.550.65
Diluted EPS-0.020.540.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Sidhee Cem #Gujarat Sidhee Cement #Results
first published: Feb 2, 2021 03:00 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.