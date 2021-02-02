Guj Sidhee Cem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 154.04 crore, up 2.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.04 crore in December 2020 up 2.43% from Rs. 150.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 down 102.45% from Rs. 5.69 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2020 down 69.45% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2019.

Guj Sidhee Cem shares closed at 40.35 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.58% returns over the last 6 months and 83.83% over the last 12 months.