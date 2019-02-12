Guj Sidhee Cem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 132.93 crore, up 3.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.93 crore in December 2018 up 3.51% from Rs. 128.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.08 crore in December 2018 down 361.56% from Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.58 crore in December 2018 down 292.09% from Rs. 7.59 crore in December 2017.

Guj Sidhee Cem shares closed at 25.35 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -11.36% returns over the last 6 months and -29.29% over the last 12 months.