Guj Sidhee Cem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 132.93 crore, up 3.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Sidhee Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 132.93 crore in December 2018 up 3.51% from Rs. 128.42 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.08 crore in December 2018 down 361.56% from Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.58 crore in December 2018 down 292.09% from Rs. 7.59 crore in December 2017.
Guj Sidhee Cem shares closed at 25.35 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -11.36% returns over the last 6 months and -29.29% over the last 12 months.
|
|Gujarat Sidhee Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|132.93
|113.26
|128.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|132.93
|113.26
|128.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.43
|21.08
|20.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.88
|-9.61
|-9.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|59.04
|Employees Cost
|10.03
|10.70
|9.39
|Depreciation
|2.39
|2.42
|1.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|108.93
|101.19
|43.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.73
|-12.52
|3.89
|Other Income
|1.76
|9.43
|1.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.97
|-3.09
|5.62
|Interest
|1.62
|1.90
|0.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.59
|-4.99
|4.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.59
|-4.99
|4.94
|Tax
|-6.51
|-1.79
|0.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.08
|-3.20
|4.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.08
|-3.20
|4.62
|Equity Share Capital
|86.21
|86.21
|86.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|-0.37
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|-0.37
|0.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|-0.37
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|-0.37
|0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited