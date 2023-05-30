Guj Raffia Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.83 crore, down 15.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.83 crore in March 2023 down 15.74% from Rs. 12.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 32.33% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 up 47.37% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

Guj Raffia Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2022.

Guj Raffia Ind shares closed at 29.70 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.46% returns over the last 6 months and -10.27% over the last 12 months.