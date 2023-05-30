English
    Guj Raffia Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.83 crore, down 15.74% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Raffia Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.83 crore in March 2023 down 15.74% from Rs. 12.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 32.33% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 up 47.37% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

    Guj Raffia Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2022.

    Guj Raffia Ind shares closed at 29.70 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.46% returns over the last 6 months and -10.27% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Raffia Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.838.2612.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.838.2612.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.566.1110.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.96-0.40-0.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.570.590.54
    Depreciation0.310.330.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.741.512.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.300.130.13
    Other Income0.820.380.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.530.510.32
    Interest0.260.230.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.270.280.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.270.280.17
    Tax0.060.080.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.220.200.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.220.200.16
    Equity Share Capital5.405.405.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.400.360.30
    Diluted EPS0.400.360.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.400.360.30
    Diluted EPS0.400.360.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Raffia Ind #Gujarat Raffia Industries #packaging #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 10:11 am